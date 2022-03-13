Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a sunny Sunday morning as the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The humidity was 75 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the AQI clocking 187 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The city is expected to see mainly clear sky during day, and the maximum temperature may climb to 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.