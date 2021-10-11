Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.



The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB

