Minimum temperature in city on the rise

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the poor category as the AQI stood at 211 at 9.05 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram and Greater Noida was recorded at 219 and 208 respectively while that of Faridabad (176) and Noida (191) was recorded in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.