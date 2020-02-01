Minimum temperature dips in Delhi
New Delhi: The national capital recorded a dip in the minimum temperature on Saturday morning due to the cold northwesterly winds from the hills.
The city recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius against 7.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.
A sunny day is expected ahead and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.
Northwesterly winds will continue to blow for another three to four days and no significant change in temperatures is expected, according to the India Metereological Department.
