Minimum temp in Delhi settles 3 degrees below normal

New Delhi:The minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, a Meteorological department official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.37 am in Delhi was recorded at 265, Faridabad 247, Ghaziabad 297, Greater Noida 306, Gurgaon 212 and Noida was 267.

An AQI between 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.