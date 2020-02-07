Minimum temp in Delhi settles 3 degrees below normal
New Delhi:The minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.
Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, a Meteorological department official said.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day.
The air quality index (AQI) at 9.37 am in Delhi was recorded at 265, Faridabad 247, Ghaziabad 297, Greater Noida 306, Gurgaon 212 and Noida was 267.
An AQI between 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar's plea seeking...7 Feb 2020 9:50 AM GMT
Sena praises Kejriwal for AAP govt's 'ideal' work in Delhi7 Feb 2020 9:46 AM GMT
Rs 1,500 crore will be given as special developmental...7 Feb 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi,...7 Feb 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Prepare inventory of jewellery at Sabarimala temple: SC7 Feb 2020 8:55 AM GMT