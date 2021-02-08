Minimum temp dips to 7.6 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had stood at 8.3 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average on Monday, Meteorological (MeT) department officials said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was 7.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day time.

The Palam Observation station recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.



