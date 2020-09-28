Min temp of 22.4 C in Delhi

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi was 22.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, a notch below the season's average, and the Met office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.



Humidity was recorded at 66 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.



The air quality index was 136 at 9.05 am.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 ''moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

