Min starts Hare Krishna Gaushala's 500 kW power plant

New Delhi: Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday inaugurated the 500 kW power plant built on the Hare Krishna Gaushala at Kheda Dabur in Najafgarh.

A solar power plant and a biogas plant will also be installed at this gaushala as the government intends to develop it as a model gaushala

for Delhi. Along with this, compost will also be made from the residues released from the biogas.

During his visit to the gaushala, Rai said, "The Kejriwal government is taking solid steps to develop Delhi as a model city. Moving

forward in this direction, the next step of the government is to develop Delhi's gaushalas as model gaushalas. This will not only give a proper environment to the cattle of Delhi but will also provide various employment opportunities to a large number of people."

Rai said that the gaushalas will be developed through environmentally sustainable practices with the aim of making them self-sufficient.

He further added that gaushalas will help in boosting

the incomes of the people related to the maintenance of these sheds, as well as others in the field.

In addition, he said, "Farmers, animal keepers, and environmental guardians in these gaushalas will receive training on a regular basis."