Min Satyendar Jain's wife summoned by ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the agency next week while it extracts information from the digital devices seized in a money laundering case against him and others, officials said Friday.



Poonam is required to be present before the investigation officer at the ED headquarters here during the extraction of data from the devices which were seized during searches conducted in this case earlier, they said.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

He is a minister without a portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Jain has held health, power and few other charges.

The agency has conducted at least two rounds of raids against his family and associates after it arrested the minister in the PMLA case linked to alleged hawala dealings. It also arrested two of his business associates this month.