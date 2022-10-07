Min reviews progress of integrated complex for kids in Alipur

New Delhi: There is an immediate need for re-assessing the infrastructural adequacy of present institutions and identifying the gaps in providing vulnerable children the best possible infrastructure in these government-run institutions. It is pertinent that these institutions promote the health, growth and wellbeing of these children until they are restored within families again, said Women & Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot while he chaired a meeting to review the development of the proposed integrated complex for children (boys) in Alipur. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Department of Women & Child Development and Public Works Department(PWD). During the meeting, the initial design concept and layout plan of the integrated complex were presented by PWD.

During the meeting, Gahlot directed the WCD officials to expedite the process of building the integrated complex and finalise the specifications of the complex at the earliest. The idea is to ensure that every child staying in institutional care should feel at home until the time they can be restored to their families.