Min orders inquiry into TB hosp building

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an inquiry for vacating and sealing



of a building of the Rajan Babu TB Hospital after it emerged that the building might collapse any time.

However, the North Delhi Mayor alleged that the AAP-led government here was trying to "malign the image" of the facility, which aided in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi had made a surprise visit to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospital and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients are being treated at a dilapidated block on the premises even as the civic body has declared it "dangerous".

Later, Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)

Vikas Goel, who accompanied Atishi on the visit, filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

On Saturday, Jain ordered an immediate inquiry.

In a press briefing, he said the building's condition is such that it "could collapse at any time". "Standing in that building even for a small moment can be dangerous, but patients are being treated there. Treating patients in such conditions can prove to be fatal not only for the patients but also for the doctors and all the medical personnel present there," Jain said.

"The hospital's building has been declared dangerous by the BJP-controlled NDMC, but patients are still being treated there; this is the culmination of the corporation's negligence," he said.

The additional chief secretary (urban development) has been directed to investigate the matter and submit areport to the Delhi Government.

The minister said that the report should be ready within a week to 10 days.

"It has been brought to my notice that building of Rajan Babu TB Hospital run by North MCD (NDMC) is in dilapidated state. The MCD (corporation) itself has declared the building as unsafe for human habitation and living. In spite of that, the hospital is being run and life of patients, attendants, staff and citizens is being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse any time and lot many lives are in danger," read the order issued by the minister on December 31.

Jain has also sought an action taken report in the matter.

"In view of above, for the safety of human lives, doctors and paramedics working in above said MCD Hospital, immediate inquiry may

be conducted for the vacation and sealing of the building," the order said.

Hours after Jain's orders, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday alleged that the AAP-led government here was trying to "malign the image" of the Rajan Babu TB Hospital, which aided in the fight

against the coronavirus pandemic, by highlighting a section of one of its buildings that is in a "depleted state".

Mayor Singh called the Delhi government's move "politically-biased" and alleged that the minister had "bypassed" a lawful system by "directly passing the order of vacation and sealing" without asking for a report from either from the hospital administration or the municipal commissioner.

"Two days ago, we witnessed a leader of Delhi's ruling party walking into Rajan Babu hospital, with cameras, and trying to malign the image of the hospital by highlighting a small section of one of its buildings which is in a depleted state and already declared dangerous," he said.

Thereafter, the AAP leader went on to do a press conference declaring the "entire hospital unfit for human occupation, which is a total lie," the mayor claimed.