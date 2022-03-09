Min opens Mohalla Clinic in Ballimaran

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain inaugurated a Mohalla Clinic in the Ballimaran Assembly constituency on Tuesday and said the AAP government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to all the city residents within a one-kilometre radius of their homes, according to an official statement.



In the statement, Hussain, who represents the constituency in the Assembly, said through the mohalla clinic, those living in the area will be provided with free-of-cost facilities for health check-ups, medicines and over 200 different kinds of tests.

"The Delhi government is constantly working to strengthen Delhi's primary health system. The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to all residents within a one-kilometre radius of their homes. Mohalla Clinic health service aims to provide adequate primary medical facilities to residents in their vicinity," Hussain said.

He directed officials to organise the services of gynaecologists and related diagnostic tests at the clinic.

The minister also started the renovation work of a "barat ghar" at Gali Samosan in the Farash Khana area of the constituency.