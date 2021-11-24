Min launches tactical urbanism trials

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday launched tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat road intersection to enhance road safety, particularly for pedestrians.

The Delhi government has collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation to undertake these trials that are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, in the form of urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety, said a statement issued by the transport department.

The trials involving other agencies, including Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and SWAYAM charitable trust, will be conducted for a period of 2 months.

Through these tactical urbanism trials, earlier at Bhalswa Chowk and now at Rajghat, we aim to develop a comprehensive network of safe roads and junctions," Gahlot said. Apart from Rajghat, 11 more intersections — Mukundpur Chowk, Nirankari Colony/Gopalpur Red Light, Azadpur Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila, Burari Chowk, Sarita Vihar Metro Station, Nehru Place, Khel Gaon, Gandhi Vihar Bus Stand and ISBT Kashmiri Gate — will undergo a similar transformation and urbanism trials, the statement said.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, The objective of these trials is to insert safety elements for all road users. Since 2016, Rajghat intersection and Rajghat Bus Depot collectively witnessed 47 crashes, 13 fatalities and 51 injuries. These trials are aimed at making the intersection safe for all in an inclusive, cheap and quick manner.