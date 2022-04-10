Min Hussain assures enough ration available

New Delhi: Delhi Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Sunday assured that sufficient ration is available in the Capital and fair price shops are distributing free ration to all ration beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY) in a smooth manner.



In a bid to clarify the rumours about the delay in the supply of foodgrains for the month of March and that the government was not

increasing the number of trucks for the supply of SFAs from FCI godowns to the designated FPSs, Hussian assured that such statements were

not true.

However, the Minister has sought a detailed report from the Commissioner (Food & Civil Supplies) and CMD (DSCSC) on the matter. Hussain said that the Department has already completed the 100 per cent allocation which is 3,63,899.65 quintals of SFAs under PMGKAY for the month of March 2022. Hussain also appealed to the Union Government to increase the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

"We have repeatedly pursued the matter of extending the beneficiary limit by about 10 per cent to increase Delhi's quota to 80 lakh from the existing around 72 lakh ration beneficiaries. This limit has remained unchanged for the past decades," he said.