Min Gautam inaugurates 2 Mohalla Clinics in Seemapuri
New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday inaugurated two Mohalla Clinics in Sunder Nagri and New Seemapuri wards of Delhi's Seemapuri area. As per Gautam, the establishment of these two Mohalla Clinics will enable better primary healthcare facilities for the residents of the area.
Gautam said, "By establishing this Mohalla Clinic, we have ensured that all the people from this area will get better medical facilities. I am very happy that the Kejriwal Government is living up to the expectations of the people of Delhi and is able to meet the demand of the people. The Kejriwal Government is committed to serve the people of Delhi. In this Mohalla clinic, 34 people got treatment on the first day itself which includes people from Delhi as well as from the outskirts of Baghbat."
On the occasion, Gautam also inquired about the arrangements of mohalla clinics and interacted with various patients who visited the clinics. During his interaction he was made aware that the patients coming to the Mohalla Clinics for treatment are not only from Delhi, but also from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Garage owner held for mowing down man with client's car13 July 2022 8:39 PM GMT
Couple arrested from IGIA with 45 handguns13 July 2022 8:38 PM GMT
Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in city13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
Delhi riots: High Court allows pleas to implead leaders in proceedings ...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
DTC will not provide buses to schools in Delhi from new academic...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT