Min Gautam inaugurates 2 Mohalla Clinics in Seemapuri

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday inaugurated two Mohalla Clinics in Sunder Nagri and New Seemapuri wards of Delhi's Seemapuri area. As per Gautam, the establishment of these two Mohalla Clinics will enable better primary healthcare facilities for the residents of the area.



Gautam said, "By establishing this Mohalla Clinic, we have ensured that all the people from this area will get better medical facilities. I am very happy that the Kejriwal Government is living up to the expectations of the people of Delhi and is able to meet the demand of the people. The Kejriwal Government is committed to serve the people of Delhi. In this Mohalla clinic, 34 people got treatment on the first day itself which includes people from Delhi as well as from the outskirts of Baghbat."

On the occasion, Gautam also inquired about the arrangements of mohalla clinics and interacted with various patients who visited the clinics. During his interaction he was made aware that the patients coming to the Mohalla Clinics for treatment are not only from Delhi, but also from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.