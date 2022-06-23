Min Gahlot seeks reply from Delhi Metro on recurring breakdowns
New Delhi: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the Delhi Metro to submit an investigation report within seven days on recurring breakdown of trains.
The direction came a day after there was delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro.
"There have been recurring incidences of breakdowns on various lines of Delhi Metro this month causing inconvenience to passengers. Have directed @OfficialDMRC to submit investigation report in next 7 days on the breakdowns and remedial action taken to ensure seamless operations," Gahlot said in a tweet. Services have been delayed on the Blue Line on several occasions in June.
Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi with Electronic City in Noida, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank that connects to Vaishali in Ghaziabad. Services were briefly delayed on the Blue Line on Sunday due to a fault in a train at the Mandi House Metro Station, officials had said. The Blue Line had suffered a major technical snag on June 9, when commuters, largely office-goers, were stranded for over two hours.
On June 6, commuters on the same line suffered an hour-and-a-half-long delay as services came down with a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
