Min extends 'red light on, gaadi off', says it is enough to curb vehicular pollution

new delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government had decided to extend the 'Red light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30, in a move that seems to be pushing the need to bring in the Odd/Even scheme.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, considering the pollution situation, Rai said it would be extended and be called 'Phase 2' of the campaign. Rai had earlier said that switching vehicles off while waiting at a red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.

He also appealed to the opposition to desist from making statements that provoke people against the ban on firecrackers. We need everyone's support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don't make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn't differentiate between people... The situation is critical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The Delhi government had on November 5 banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30.

The minister said a 15-member panel set up to ascertain the effectiveness of 'Pusa bio-decomposer' solution in reducing stubble burning in the city will submit its report to the chief minister on Thursday.

According to scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, the solution can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore, can prevent stubble burning.

Asked if the Delhi government was planning to bring in the odd-even car rationing scheme, Rai said the Delhi government has already launched the 'Red light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution.

"But if the commission issues any direction in this regard, we will implement it," he said. The minister also appealed to people to do their bit in the fight against pollution.

Meanwhile, air quality in the Capital improved to the "very poor" category after a six-day streak of recording "severe" air as the city recorded an average AQI of 344. The 24-hour average AQI was 476 on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Tuesday tasked the CPCB with operationalising and monitoring GRAP measures till a mechanism is set up by the newly-constituted panel.