Min conducts surprise inspection of WCD office
New Delhi: Women & Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the New Delhi District Office of WCD situated at Shankar Market, Connaught Place.
This inspection comes in light of various queries and complaints that the government received related to delay in disbursement of pension schemes. He further directed WCD Director and district officer to immediately address issues related to both functioning of the office and various schemes covered.
During his visit Gahlot interacted with the staff to understand the administrative grievances. He also inspected the various reports and pension tracking mechanisms to understand the reason for the delays. He further issued directions to enable digitisation of documents at the earliest so that proper records of all past and existing beneficiaries are made available.
