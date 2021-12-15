Milestone: JMI ranks A++ in NAAC review

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review, according to a university statement issued on Tuesday. The grading provided by the NAAC is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a university by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jamia Millia Islamia got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.61. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4.

The university had been ranked A in the first cycle of the NAAC review in 2015.

Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said she ensured that the morale of the students wasn't affected during the coronavirus

pandemic and even when the university became the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"There cannot be any reason and magic. One has to make people realise that they have potential. When the NAAC team came, everyone was prepared. It was not a one-day thing, it is a five-year affair (after the first cycle). We worked hard and it is a team effort," Akhtar said.