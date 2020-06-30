MHA says door-to-door survey suspended till screening in containment zones completed

New Delhi: With Delhi's containment zones rapidly rising every day as health officials in the Capital go about redrawing the boundaries of containment areas in line with the revised COVID-19 strategy for the city, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the door-to-door survey of all Delhi residents will be temporarily suspended so that screening in containment zones can be prioritised.



While the initial strategy had accounted for the screening of all residents in containment zones by the end of June, sources in the Home Ministry have said that this deadline had to be extended to July 6 as the other part of the revised plan - which is to redraw containment zones - had resulted in a rapid increase in the number of such areas. As per the Delhi government's official health bulletin of Monday, the number of containment zones in the city had been increased to 435.

Significantly, with the redrawing exercise having started, containment zones in Delhi have increased by 120 in just the last two days. As per Saturday's bulletin, Delhi had 315 containment zones. Officials had said that after a presentation by a special committee headed by NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, it was decided to re-map these containment areas at a micro-level so that the caseload can be managed more efficiently.

Sources in the MHA have said that officials involved in the door-to-door survey of nearly 35 lakh households in the city would now be redeployed for screening residents in containment zones so that this task can be completed by July 6, after which the door-to-door survey would resume. As of Sunday evening, the Delhi government had said that approximately 2.45 lakh residents had been screened as part of the survey.

As for the Serological survey in the Capital, according to figures from the Directorate-General of Health Services, over 2,000 samples had already been collected across 11 districts in Delhi and the target of 20,000 samples is expected to be achieved by July 7.