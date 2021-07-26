Metro's Dhansa stand station to reflect biodiversity of Najafgarh

New Delhi: An upcoming station on the Delhi Metro's Grey Line will reflect the heritage, culture and biodiversity of the Najafgarh region through artwork panels on its walls, officials said on Sunday.



The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station, built on the extension of the Grey Line, is expected to get operationalised by July end.

The 1.8-km long Najafgarh Dhansa Bus Stand corridor is now ready for operations after receiving the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The exact date for opening of the corridor shall be intimated shortly, they said.

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh.

The upcoming station on the Dwarka Dhansa Bus Stand corridor has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital.

"The Najafgarh Dhansa region of south west Delhi has deep cultural roots. It is rich in history and is also home to a marshy ecosystem which encourages the visit of migratory birds and flourishing of local wildlife. The artworks and photographic displays have tried to capture these unique characteristics of this area," a senior official said.

'Jheel', a waterbody located between Najafgarh and Dhansa is an ecological paradise for a large number of perennial local wildlife and migratory birds. Parrots, eagles, ducks, sparrows, kingfishers dot this area and are a delight for bird watchers in the

winters.

Photographs on printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity of this area and is themed as 'Migratory Birds', the DMRC said in a statement.

Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main sources of income for the locals, but real estate projects and event venues contribute significantly to the economic progression, officials said.