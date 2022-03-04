Metro staff foils suicide attempt at Gitanjali Stn

KOLKATA: Alert Kolkata Metro Railway staff saved the life of a woman, who was attempting to commit suicide at Gitanjali station.



"At 08.00 am On March 2, 2022, a lady passenger was wandering at the platform of the station without a mask. After seeing her suspicious movement, RPF personnel rushed to her and tried to find out about her destination. But instead of replying to the question, she started weeping and expressed her desire to commit suicide," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway,

He reiterated that RPF immediately brought her to the Station Master's office.

Her family member was contacted. Bansdroni Police Station was informed about this incident.

She was handed over to her family members.