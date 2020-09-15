Metro ridership touches 2.5L

New delhi: As all the Delhi Metro corridors operate in full swing after following a graded resumption plan in the wake of Covid-19, the total ridership on Monday was recorded at around a whopping 2.5 lakh till 7:30 am, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. On Saturday, when the 23 km high-speed Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 through the Airport Express Line was thrown open to the public, the total ridership was around 1.5 lakhs till the evening.



Meanwhile, the total penalties or challans issued on safety violations such as failing to wear a mask was at around 182, they added. In order to curb such acts, DMRC decided to deploy flying squad teams in order to check on passengers both on the platforms and inside the trains and accordingly penalise repeat offenders or seek police's help.

The number of smart cards — the only means of travelling in the metro post-pandemic after tokens were disbanded to curb virus transmission — was pegged at around 12,987, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), DMRC, said. The timings, meanwhile, have reverted to those during pre-lockdown, 6 am to 11 pm, after a week of staggered timings as part of Covid-19 protocols. In addition, as many as 1,400 coaches are slated to boast floor markers as part of the safety protocols, in addition to the 400 coaches already equipped with them, DMRC said in a tweet.