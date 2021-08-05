Metro police seek 1K CCTVs outside stns

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Metro unit has now sent a proposal to the Police Headquarters for the installation of over 1,000 CCTV cameras outside Metro gates. Sources said the move came after the unit conducted a safety survey and found buffer zones outside stations that were used by commuters for entry or exit.



Sources said these points were found outside the entry and exit gates of 187 Metro stations. "These areas fall under the jurisdiction of local police. It was noticed that cameras were not placed. These points were less monitored," one source said.

Explaining further, an official said, the installation of CCTV cameras will enhance the clear vision of police in these areas. "If CCTVs are installed, then we can keep tabs on at least 50 meters area outside each entry-exit gate and if some incident happens then we will have clear footage and it will help us in solving crime," the official added.

During the survey, it was observed that apart from these spots, CCTV surveillance was also required at the parking lots of Metro stations. When contacted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro), Jitendra Mani said the proposal was at the initial stages.

According to officials, if the proposal is sanctioned by PHQ, then there might be a control room at each station for monitoring these cameras. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Police have also started a drive to check whether CCTV cameras are installed in malls, parking areas and other important places which fall under police jurisdiction.

"Not only installation, but we are also checking whether CCTVs are in working condition, whether they are installed at strategic points. Violators are also being booked under appropriate IPC sections," the official said.

Recently, the Delhi Police Commissioner, in a meeting related to Independence Day security, directed senior officers that CCTV surveillance should be in an exhaustive manner in all districts. "Trained personnel should be deployed in CCTV control rooms for monitoring cameras," he said.

Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 389 Km with 285 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach NOIDA and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabgarh in Haryana.