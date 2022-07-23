Metro operations to be regulated on Yellow Line section on Sunday

New Delhi: Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 24 due to a planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said on Friday.



The affected section will be between Green Park and Qutab Minar metro stations of the corridor.

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Yellow Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated, officials said.

Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 7 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available according to the regular Sunday time table, the DMRC said in a statement.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period, it said.