Metro may resume after I-Day; ready to start at 2 days' notice: Official

New Delhi: After being shut for more than four months now, the Delhi Metro, one of the most used forms of public transport in the Capital, is likely to resume services after Independence Day, a senior official in the DMRC said on Sunday, adding that the Metro has prepared itself to the point where they can reopen with a two-day notice.



Officials in the know said that the Metro services were ready to be reopened this month with the arrival of the Unlock 3 guideline from the Ministry of Home Affairs but due to security reasons in light of August 15 preparations, it was decided to wait till a later date this month after Independence Day.

"We had several meetings and we were ready to begin operations by the end of July but due to security reasons for August 15 celebrations it has been decided that another review meeting will take place after Independence Day after which Metro services may start," said the DMRC official.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would write to the Centre for the resumption of Delhi Metro services but it is yet to happen, said an official in the Delhi government.

However, the official added that the Delhi government and the MHA have been on somewhat of a loggerhead with respect to taking a call on reopening the Metro services here. The state government has made its position clear that it would like for the Metro to reopen at least for essential workers but one senior official in the Delhi government said the final call lies with the Centre.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the guidelines for 'Unlock 3', which had mandated continuing the metro shutdown across the country. Following this, the DMRC had issued a statement saying they would remain closed till further notice.

DMRC in a statement said, "In light of the latest guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

And while the MHA had allowed the opening of gyms from August 5 and earlier allowed hotels to resume operations, the Delhi government's decision to allow gyms and hotels here to resume function was vetoed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Operation of Metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls will continue to remain prohibited, the guidelines issued by MHA stated. Their opening will be decided after further consultation with states at a later date, the MHA guidelines mentioned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Amit Shah asking for permission to allow gyms and hotels to begin functioning again as part of 'Unlock 3'.