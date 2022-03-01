Metro back at full ridership capacity, clocks 32.9L rides

New Delhi: As all restrictions on public transportation were lifted from Monday, the Capital's lifeline — Delhi Metro — resumed at full passenger capacity (seating and standing) with residents breathing a sigh of relief that their daily commute would now become easier, without long lines outside stations.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to withdraw all Covid restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in schools from April 1.

"Delhi Metro services have resumed today without any restrictions on passenger occupancy after a long time," the DMRC said in a statement.

"DMRC expresses its thanks and gratitude to its passengers for following the protocols during the pandemic. Indeed, without your cooperation, we could not have operated the metro despite the constraints posed by the pandemic," it said. In a tweet, the urban transporter said that in the days ahead, the Delhi Metro shall continue to try its best to provide a safe and comfortable journey.

But even as the Metro resumed on Monday at full passenger capacity — the daily ridership count was only considerably higher than that reported last Monday. Officials said that the network recorded a total of 32.9 lakh (approx) passenger journeys this Monday (till 8 pm) compared to 31.95 lakh on February 21.

The week before February 21, the DDMA had lifted almost all restrictions except for the ones on night curfew and passenger capacities in public transport. Before that ridership on Mondays stood at 27.93 lakh (Feb 14) and 23.66 lakh (Feb 7).

The DRMC added, "However, let us remember that Covid is not over yet. In order to ensure a safe journey, let us follow all necessary protocols such as wearing of masks, adequate social distancing and frequent hand sanitisation."

The DMRC said it shall also continue to maintain the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for passengers. Trains and stations are being frequently sanitised and all guidelines shall be stringently followed, it added. The DMRC network currently spans 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands has been dispensed with from Monday. As the traffic is expected to increase, the Delhi Metro has also allowed standing passengers in its trains.