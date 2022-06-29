Metro: Addl bullet proof jackets sanctioned for CISF personnel

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned procurement of an additional 3,200 bullet proof jackets and helmets for the use of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Delhi Metro, government installations and for VIP security duties, an official said on Tuesday.



The procurement has been done at an estimated cost of Rs 16.51 crore.

Apart from the Delhi Metro network, the CISF is responsible for the security of all government buildings like the North Block housing the ministries of Home and Finance, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan among others in the national capital.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the procurement of 3,180 bullet proof jackets and helmets for augmentation of the CISF strength deployed at Delhi Metro, Government Building Security (GBS) and Special Security Group (SSG), the official privy to the development said.

While the GBS provides security to government buildings, the SSG guards top dignitaries as recommended by the Union Home Ministry.