Metro: 5,181 commuters penalised in last 3 weeks of Sep for norms violation

New Delhi: Over 5,180 passengers of Delhi Metro were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside the premises of the network after being pointed out for not covering face with mask or wearing it improperly, officials said on Wednesday.



These penalties were imposed by authorities during a special drive conducted from September 11-30, a senior official said.

The metro resumed full operations from September 12 and since then people have broadly co-operated with the DMRC and have followed all new travel protocols.

However, there have been violation of norms by many commuters reported in September, as per data shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"Under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation & Maintenance Act, 2002, as many as 5,181 passengers were penalised for Rs 200 each for creating nuisance inside metro premises on being pointed out for not wearing masks or wearing improperly, through a special drive conducted from September 11-30," a senior official said.

He said 13 cases of spitting were also reported.

"Social distancing was broadly found to be followed by passengers. Around 7,500 people were also counselled to adhere to social distancing norms and wear masks properly for their own and everyone else's safety," the official said.

Amid the COVID-19 situation, Delhi Metro authorities recently had issued a fresh appeal to commuters to stagger their travel in a day, and cited that in some sections of the network, occupancy is very high during peak hours.

DMRC authorities have also advised people to travel by metro in case of urgent needs and not use the services if not feeling healthy.

Delhi Metro resumed its full fledged operations with new norms of social distancing in place, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly reduced the number of persons to be carried in a train (occupancy), which should be around one-fifth of the earlier capacity to ensure social distancing.