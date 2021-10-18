MeT warns of heavy rains in South Bengal districts till Lakshmi Puja

kolkata: The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in south Bengal till the day of Lakshmi Puja (Wednesday).



As there will be heavy rainfall in the coastal districts, an 'yellow alert' has been issued for Digha. The sea will remain turbulent for the next 48 hours and hence visitors will not be allowed to go to the sea.

The district administrations have set up an enclouser with ropes along the coasts to check people from bathing in the sea.

"The intensity of rainfall will be increased in the coastal districts on Monday. Several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata received rainfall on Sunday. South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore will witness maximum rainfall in the next two days. Other south Bengal districts including Kolkata, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, Howrah and West Midnapore will receive scattered rainfall accompanied by strong breeze," a weather official said.

According to the MeT office prediction, various north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Various south Bengal districts and also some north Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Wednesday the day of Lakhsmi puja.

The situation in south Bengal will improve after Wednesday. As per MeT office prediction, there may be lightning along with rains in south Bengal. The coastal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore received moderate showers on Sunday. The city's sky remained mostly cloudy on Sunday. A low pressure had formed over Bay of Bengal which was situating over west central Bay of Bengal along Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts till early Sunday morning.

The low pressure will gradually move westward and lose strength. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the state Disaster Management department engaged DMG for rescue operation, if needed, with forecast of heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. Irrigation department chalks out plan to ensure safety of people in the areas that have already got badly affected due to incessant rainfall before Puja.