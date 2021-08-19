Met forecasts light rain in Delhi; max temp likely to settle at 36 Deg C

New Delhi: The meteorological department has forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Thursday, even as the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 38 and 27.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Good rainfall in the last 10 days of the month is expected to cover the precipitation deficit in the capital, according to the weather experts.

Normally, the capital gauges 247.7 mm rainfall in August. The IMD had earlier predicted normal rainfall for Delhi this month.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the "moderate" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 158 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".