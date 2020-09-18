MES electrician 'spying for Pakistan' held

Gurugram: The Military Intelligence unit of Lucknow along with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one civilian employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) in Rewari for passing on classified information Pakistani military intelligence units.

The accused that has been identified as Mahesh Kumar who was a Grade-4 employee in MES had reportedly been honey trapped on Facebook. According to officials he was reportedly in touch with operatives of Pakistani Military for two years and had received money on several occasions.

In the process of interrogation the officials are examining the mobile devices and the computer to know what all information may have been

passed.