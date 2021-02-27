Mercury settles at 17.8 deg Celsius in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, five degrees above the season's average, the MeT Department said.



The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius. Strong surface wind is also predicted, said a MeT official.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category in the morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 210 at 9.30 am, the realtime data of Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.