Mercury rises in Delhi

New Delhi: Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.



The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 30 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The weatherman on Monday evening had forecast another warm day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to rise as high as 38 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a calm weather condition later in the day.