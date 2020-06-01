Menial workers left in lurch, bear brunt of rising cases in Ggm

gurugram: Domestic maids, drivers, newspaper delivery agents, gardeners and even barbers are staring at the prospects of uncertainty with many residents denying them entry in their residences.



Owing to Gurugram being placed in the Orange zone, the district administration had eased the regulations for these workers to operate. However, the resident welfare groups in the city were not allowing the domestic maids to use the lifts. Despite this, most of the workers complied with the rules as most of them had run out of cash during the lockdown.

"I prefer reading newspapers but now everything has changed. When the lockdown had initially begun, I asked my newspaper vendor to stop supplying for some time. I again started to purchase newspaper from May 1. With worsening situation now, unwillingly I am again stopping the purchase of newspapers for some time," said Rajan Sahay, a resident.

Having already faced hard times financially, most of the workers now in fear that their hardships is only going to increase further as the rise in the number of cases have led to one-third of Gurugram now being sealed.

Meanwhile, a person in Chakkarpur who works as a driver of a doctor in a private hospital got infected with COVID-19 following which his landlord forced him to leave. Luckily, the authorities intervened and an FIR was registered against the landlord.

The top officials acknowledged that even though there may have been an increase in the number of cases, over 85 per cent of these cases were asymptomatic in which the patients showed mild symptoms. The district administration highlighted about the high recovery rates in the district.

"The shortcomings that was being experienced in certain private medical institutions have been rectified. Together with the citizens of Gurugram I am sure that we will be able to overcome the challenge of the pandemic together, "said Amit Khatri, the District Commissioner of Gurugram.