Memo sent to UN regarding Khori Village demolition

new delhi: As the tensions escalate in Faridabad's Khori village, a memorandum was submitted on behalf of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti to the Raj Gopal Balakrishnan, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing.



The Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti has received a verbal assurance from the UN that soon a letter will be written to the Government of India and there will be a virtual visit in the village.

Khori village is situated in the hills of Aravalli where about 1 lakh laborers live. But continuously the working people here are living in the shadow of fear. In order to save their houses, the families had organised a labour panchayat at Ambedkar Park in Khori village on July 30 but were lathi charged. The demands of the residents include accommodation and compensation for those whose houses have been demolished.

They have also demanded restoration of electricity and water supply.