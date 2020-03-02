Members of banned terror outfit arrested in Delhi
New Delhi :Members of banned terror outfit arrested in Delhi Two alleged terrorists of a banned Manipur-based organisation were arrested from Burari area, police said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Laishram Mangoljao Singh and Hijbur Rahman, both residents of Manipur, they said.
On Sunday, the wanted terrorists were apprehended from Nirankari Sarovar Bus Stand, Burari. Non-Bailable Warrants were issued against them by the courts concerned, police said.
Singh was the chairman of the terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), KCP-PWG, and Rahman used to raise funds for the organisation, a senior police officer said.
They both were operating their organisation from other states and were staying in Delhi to collect funds for their organisation, they said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in...2 March 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 8:16 AM GMT