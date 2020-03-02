Members of banned terror outfit arrested
New Delhi: Two alleged terrorists of a banned Manipur-based organisation were arrested from Burari area, police said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Laishram Mangoljao Singh and Hijbur Rahman, both residents of Manipur, they said.
On Sunday, the wanted terrorists were apprehended from Nirankari Sarovar Bus Stand, Burari. Non-Bailable Warrants were issued against them by the courts concerned, police said.
Singh was the chairman of the terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), KCP-PWG, and Rahman used to raise funds for the organisation, a senior police officer said.
They both were operating their organisation from other states and were staying in Delhi to collect funds for their organisation, they said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 2 more test positive, India steps up screening of...2 March 2020 6:32 PM GMT
One assaulted, another heckled during 'scuffle' in LS2 March 2020 6:31 PM GMT
World's most popular leader on FB, PM Modi mulls social...2 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
India's unemployment rate rises to 7.78%, highest in 42 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored planned genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 6:29 PM GMT