Meet the random copywriters of Jamia posters and placards

New Delhi: The good handwriting of Ayesha is being put to use for making posters and placards at Jamia Millia University. She is preparing for UPSC and has been sitting on the pavement for sketching quotations and quotes for Jamia protest against CAA. She is sitting there with some other boys who have volunteered for the same.



A young boy stands on the pavement where at least seven to eight boys and girls take shift to write placards and posters for the protesters.

The young boy with a sketch, pen make the CAA and NRC sketches on the hands and faces of people who have queued up at the poster section on the road.

"I joined I today itself. Its random work. Anyone can volunteer if they think they have a good drawing or writing skills. We make sure people who come to the protest do carry sensible posters which make sense," said Kafeel, a sociology student.

Several Ex-student of Jamia who have passed out and have joined in the protest have also been seen volunteering for the placards making.

Ali Akhter Khan, an ex-student of the university sits on the pavement and is busy writing quotes.

"We are contributing at whatever capacity we can in this movement, no one has the time to read big long essays on the subject rather the catchy placards can attract the attention of the media and simplify the issue of the protest," he said.

One of the placards read "Need a doctor, Our constitution is on Ventilator". Another read "I am a doctor and I won't treat my patients on the basis of religion,"

Many parents were seen bringing their infants too at the protest site while snacks and tea is being distributed by locals on the road.