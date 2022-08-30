Meerut resident duped of Rs 1.84 cr, Ghaziabad man loses Rs 95 lakh

Noida: A Meerut resident has claimed that he has been duped of Rs 1.84 crore over multifold benefits promised by a website, while a Ghaziabad-based man has alleged that he has lost Rs 95 lakh believing in a job offer abroad in two separate cases of cyber con, Uttar Pradesh police officials said on Tuesday.



The cases have been lodged at the Noida Cyber Crime police station in Sector 36 and are under investigation, Inspector Reeta Yadav, the inspector in-charge of the police station who is leading the probe, said.

In the first case, Meerut-based businessman Yogendra Kumar Chaudhary (40) has claimed that he has lost Rs 1.84 crore, which he had "invested" on a trading website.

In the other case, Ghaziabad-based Tarun Chauhan said he has been duped of Rs 95.9 lakh by a Poland-based firm that had contacted him with a job offer in the last quarter of 2021.