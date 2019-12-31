Meenakshi Lekhi starts programme to spread message of Swachhta

New Delhi: New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi started a program to spread the message of Swachhta in the Slum and JJ Clusters, Ambedkar Basti under RK Puram Ward. SDMC has taken the initiatives to encourage citizens to be a part of their Swachh Neighborhood Campaign.

Under this campaign local residents will be motivated and encouraged to be the part and parcel of keeping surroundings neat and clean and take part in Swachhta Abhiyan 2020.

Area councillor Tulsi Joshi said that this area has been specially selected for this Swachhta program and the messages is being spread through wall painting with slogans and messages on waste segregation, use of proper dustbins, making area open defecation free, ban on single use plastic and cleanliness start from self etc.

She said that the wall of stretch of nearly 800 metres along the central street of Ambedkar Basti has been painted by Select City Mall, Saket under CSR.

Beside the slogan on wall, the area has also been beautified with florescent color giving a designer look.