Meenakshi Lekhi, other BJP MPs slam govt over recall order

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Thursday slammed the AAP government for withdrawing DTC buses hired for police and paramilitary personnel amid farmer protests at the city's border points, alleging that the ruling party was spreading "anarchy" for "political gains" in Punjab.



No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in

Delhi.

The AAP government had decided on Wednesday to withdraw the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire to various departments, including those being used by security personnel, with immediate effect, officials had said.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "India has a history of brave patriots from Prithvi Raj Chauhan to APJ Kalam & also has a history of Jaichand to Mir Jaffar. Recent action by Arvind Kejriwal to deny DTC bus services to police is a case in point which proves his anarchist credentials in support of Delhi

seizure."

This shows how the Kejriwal government is trying to spread "anarchy" by taking back buses from police at a time when they are busy dealing with security issues amid protests at the city's border points, alleged Delhi BJP president Adesh

Gupta.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir also reacted sharply to the decision taken by the Delhi

government.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's border points that have been fortified with barricades, cement blocks, concertina wires, spikes and deployment of heavy police and paramilitary

personnel.