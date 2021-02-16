Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates SDMC's new CNG crematorium at Green Park

New Delhi: A newly CNG crematorium at Green Park constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 2 crore was inaugurated on Monday by Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi and area councillor Radhika Abrol.



The facility has a hall spread over 176 sqm area with two CNG furnaces installed, two prayer rooms and one generator room. Apart from CNG furnaces, separate chimneys (30 meter high) have also been installed.

Area councillor Abrol said that the CNG furnaces will help in avoiding use of wood and other materials. "Nearly 4-5 quintal wood is used for ensuring cremation of one human body resulting in tree cutting. This initiative by the SDMC will also help in protecting the environment by reducing pollution. During the Covid-19 period, the need of the hour was to augment facilities to cremate human bodies and the RWAs were also demanding for the same in their close proximity," she said. CNG cremation centres are also being constructed at West Zone's Subhash Nagar and Najafgarh Zone's Dwarka Sector 24, Abrol added.