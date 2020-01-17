Medical claims of cops shouldn't be kept pending for over 2 weeks: Delhi Police

New Delhi: "Medical claims submitted by the police officials as well as CGHS empanelled hospitals should not be kept pending for more than two weeks," reads a Delhi Police circular which was sent to all districts and units of city police.



The move came after a meeting when a senior officer found that medical claims were pending for a long time.

The circular released from the office of the Commissioner of Police reads that, "A meeting was convened by Special CP (General Administration) on December 9 at new PHQ and it has been observed that medical claim cases pertain to police officials as well as Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) hospitals are kept pending with districts and units for a long time. Non-release of timely payments of medical claim cases on the part of Head of Offices (HOOs) is a matter of serious concern."

A senior officer in each Delhi Police district holds the position of HOO.

The circular further reads," It has also been noticed that medical claims are also kept pending for a long time at the level of HOOs for release of payments to the respective CGHS empanelled hospitals and police officials in which ex-post-facto-sanction already conveyed by MHA/PHQ. It may be ensured that medical claim cases should be scrutinised as per the required standard at HOOs level to avoid delay in settlement of medical claims."

According to the circular, all HOOs may ensure that medical claims submitted by the police officials as well as CGHS empanelled hospitals should not be kept pending more than two weeks at HOO level from the date of submission of medical claims.

"Moreover, payments towards medical claims should be released in favour of respective CGHS empanelled hospitals and police officials in cases of ex-post-facto-sanction have already conveyed by MHA/PHQ within 7 days from the date of issue of sanction by PHQ in future," the circular claimed.

The circular said that all officials, in charge, dealing assistants concerned should be briefed accordingly and ensure compliance meticulously.

Last year, during the meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, a DCP rank officer informed that a total of 2,496 medical claims in which three of DCsP, six of ACsP, 48 inspectors, 277 of SIs, 726 of ASIs, 634 of HCs, 750 of constables and over 5 of MTS were found pending till

August 2019.

During the meeting, the police chief directed that these cases must be processed on top priority. Concerned DCsP should monitor all the pending medical bills.