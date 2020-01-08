Media stopped from entering campus

New Delhi: Media on Wednesday was stopped from entering the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, as they received orders from the administration to do so.



According to numerous media personnel, who stood outside North Gate of the campus, they were stopped from entering even after they showed their credentials. "We have been standing here from the past five hours, and haven't been able to get in. Only selected media personnel are going in," said an independent journalist outside the gate.

The security guard at the gate informed the media personnel trying to enter that they have to take permission form Chief Security Officer (CSO). However, the CSO was neither available nor picking up the calls. However, selective media personnel was called for the 'appointment' with the university's administration. "We understand the security concern, but even after showing our cards they are stopping us from doing our job," said another reporter.

However, it was not just the North Gate that was slammed shut for journalists, all the five entrances of the university gates were also closed. On asking why the media is not being allowed, the guards said they have orders to follow from the administration. "Why are we being not allowed to do our work?" asked a frustrated reporter from outside the gate, to which the security guard desperately tried to explain that there was nothing they could do.

On trying to contact the Public Relations of the university, media were asked whether they have an "appointment". "It is so weird, why are they stopping media from entering the premises," said a JNU student, who had come out of the campus.

Meanwhile, the university's PR said that the order was not from the admin but from "the police."