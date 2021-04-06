Meat shops fear more laws on the way to 'bully' them

Gurugram: Complying with the MCG's order on keeping meat shops shut on Tuesday, shop owners were forced to lose another day of business in the city, with many now fearing that their community might now be targeted through additional regulations.



Their fear is justified from the fact the licence fees was initially proposed to be increased by 10 times, which would have made it expensive to start a new shop. Eventually, civic authorities agreed to double it to Rs 10,000 per year.

Many meat shop owners claimed that in coming years, conducting business may get more difficult. Most of the meat shop owners rued over the fact that being closed on Tuesday may affect their profitability. Despite a setback, many established owners remained assured that they will be able to recover from the losses with sales on other days.

Most of the meat shops, especially around Jama Masjid and Sadar Bazar area have been functioning for more than 60 to 70 years. For the last two to three years, it is these shops that are mostly targeted by fringe religious outfits who often try to bully them during Navratri demanding not to open on all nine days. Their bullying tactics have been unsuccessful so far because on many occasions residents have come forward and supported these meat shop owners.

"We have a loyal set of customers so we will try to come out of losses for not having sales on Tuesdays. For long we have respected religious sentiments and we will continue to do so. My only fear is that this should not provide leeway for government agencies to come up with laws that will make it difficult for us to operate," said a meat shop owner.