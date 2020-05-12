Meat prices skyrocket as abattoir remains closed

New Delhi: As the standoff between the East Delhi Muncipal Corporation and the private operator Frigorifico Allana continues, the abattoir in Ghazipur remains closed since March 24 resulting in a steep surge in the mutton and



buffalo meat prices in the Capital.

The mutton prices have now skyrocketed to Rs 1,000 per kilogram in the retail market and the buffalo meat price has almost touched Rs 350 per kilogram. It is said that the closure was ensured because of Covid-19 but later the operator was asked to operate maintaining the social distancing norms as the EDMC even agreed to extend the 10 year lease period which has expired but the private operator refused the extension of the contract in present circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Traders Welfare Association has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, the government of NCT Delhi for the operationalisation of the Ghazipur slaughter house.

"It is impossible to open the slaughter house without opening of the livestock market because unless livestock is available slaughtering activities cannot be carried out as they are complementary to each other," said Aqil Qureshi, President of Buffalo Traders Welfare Association.

"We have requested the Chief Secretary to consider the problems faced and give directions to EDMC to run slaughter house as well as livestock with strict adherence to the rules and regulation in the wake of Covid-19 in order to meet out the daily meat demand of people of Delhi," he added.

Since the lockdown, the consumers are facing difficulties in procuring meat at reasonable prices and are forced to buy the meat at exorbitant prices.

"It's almost a grey market now. Meat is sold at almost double the prices and the government is not doing anything to curb it. The butchers quote prices according to their convenience and we are left with no option than to buy. Why is this happening only with meat?" asked Khalid, a resident of Jamia Nagar.

"The workforce involved in the slaughtering and processing is also facing difficulties with many now shifting to other businesses to sustain themselves. The government should act immediately," said Mohd Iqbal, a buffalo trader in the market.