Measures recommended to develop systems for unpredictable disasters

New Delhi: Periodic safety audits for structural safety and forming state-of-the-art Delhi Disaster Response Force (DDRF) are among the measures recommended in the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 to develop resilient systems that can "withstand, respond to, adapt and recover in the event of unpredictable disasters".



In the next 20 years, the infrastructure in Delhi will face an "unprecedented pressure", and therefore, has to be both responsive to emerging needs and resilient to "shocks and stresses", reads the draft plan, noting that the "focus is to create a sustainable and resource-efficient environment by enabling provision of robust and resilient infrastructure services".

The draft has been prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The 'Delhi Disaster Management Plan' (DDMP) prepared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has identified and listed the vulnerable areas, colonies, settlements in Delhi for various types of disasters and also recommends periodic safety audits for structural safety, fire safety, electric safety etc., to be conducted by local bodies and agencies concerned to create disaster preparedness for Delhi," said the draft plan.

It further suggested that the DDMA may set up a state-of-the-art information and communication technology (ICT) enabled Delhi Disaster Response Force (DDRF) for effective response at the time of a disaster or an unpredictable event.

"This force can be supported by government departments and agencies as well as hospitals, CSOs etc. This force shall carry out regular risk assessment exercises, receive and transmit early warning signals, converge all necessary protocols to be followed at the time of occurrence and activate all response systems," it explained.

From carrying "dedicated structural audits" across the city to "augmenting the green cover and water -sensitive urban development", it has suggested several steps to build resilience and preparedness for natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.