Meals on wheels: SDMC set to issue licences to food trucks

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to start a permanent licence-issuing process for food trucks and other similar ventures, as a way to increase its revenue.



The draft of the proposal, which shall need to be passed by the House, proposes a "license-process for selling and serving food items through e-e-food-carts, food trucks/bus as well as restaurants designed on new ideas such as aeroplanes, trains, double-decker bus, etc be issued". It also states that through this, land belonging to the corporation or other institutions such as DMRC and DDA, which is currently lying vacant, will be put to good use. Of course, if food trucks are allowed to operate in the 104 wards under SDMC jurisdiction, the civic body will generate increased revenue in the form of licence fees.

The proposal was tabled for consideration before the Standing Committee on the recommendation of Dr Nandini Sharma, BJP Councillor from Malviya Nagar and Chairperson of SDMC's South zone, and seconded by Rajeev Kumar, BJP Councillor from Dallupura in East Delhi. The resolution was put through by the Special (Medical Relief and Public Health) Committee on November 9 this year.