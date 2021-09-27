MDRA lists Gzb at top spot for Covid management in 2nd wave

Ghaziabad: Smart city Ghaziabad has ranked first among all the districts of the country in combating Covid-19 in a survey conducted by the Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA). The district has been shortlisted to be awarded at the India Today Healthgiri Awards 2021.



The studies are based on what the MDRA called extraordinary work done to control and combat Covid-19. The parameters included availability of isolation beds, best practices adopted to combat Covid-19, recovery rate, mortality rate, vaccine administered and positivity rate among others.

Out of the total score of 100, the Ghaziabad district has secured 76.9 marks followed by Faridabad which received 76.7 and Bhopal with 76.4 marks. The Ghaziabad city had performed "extraordinary" in adopting best practices during the Covid pandemic.

Since the outbreak, the Ghaziabad district was led by the erstwhile District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey who got promoted and transferred as Commissioner Jhansi in June 2021, after which the Covid cases had started to drop.

The survey focuses on work done by the Ghaziabad district administration and health department in adopting initiatives such as the establishment of district Covid control room connecting as many as 23 government departments providing public services to citizens.

Under the initiative, the residents are able to gather information as well as available government services. The administration has increased the number of isolation beds by equipping normal oxygen beds with Covid beds and acquiring beds from private hospitals as well.

"The district administration also remained focused to provide all possible support to those who lost their near and dear ones in the pandemic and started a special initiative under the name "Always for You". It was altogether a teamwork of district administration who made the initiative successful and helped the families in getting their paper work completed so that they can get benefits of government schemes, insurance claims and other paperwork formalities," Ajay Shankar Pandey, told Millennium Post.

As per information, the Ghaziabad District on September 6, 2021, achieved its target to administer 62,100 vaccine doses against Covid and replaced GB Nagar as the district with the second-highest number of doses administered in Uttar Pradesh since the vaccination drive began on January 16. A total of 22,06,572 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the district as on September 6, 2021. The survey report finds that the overall Covid-19 recovery rate of Ghaziabad District is 99.16 per cent with 55,171 patients getting recovered out of the total 55,638 as on September 1, 2021. The mortality rate has remained 0.83 per cent.